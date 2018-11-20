FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold’s first experience with snow as a Jet was very much like his team’s offense: very little forward progress.

Darnold planned a trip to New York City on Thursday afternoon — and traveled about five miles in 2½ hours.

“It didn’t go so well,” the Southern California native said Monday.

Welcome to life in this area and as a Jet.

Darnold eventually made it to Manhattan — by train — and got to relax, spend time with friends and get away from football for a few days. The bye week proved to be a much-needed respite for the rookie quarterback.

“It was a good time to get away from it, reset my mind,” Darnold said. “I knew when I got back today, I was going to get after it.”

He hopes that’s really the case later in the week.

Darnold returned to work Monday and still wasn’t able to practice because of a strained right foot. He was in sneakers and was seen working out and throwing. He said he’s done some jogging without any pain.

Coach Todd Bowles said it’s “status quo” with Darnold and called him “day-to-day, week-to-week.”

But if his foot continues to improve and if Darnold can get a few practices in, there is a chance he will return from his one-game absence and face the Patriots on Sunday as the Jets try to avoid a fifth straight loss.

“The foot’s really good. I feel really good,” he said. “I’m just in protocol right now. It feels really good. I’m walking around fine. I’m walking on it fine.

“I have started jogging. It feels great. Nothing for me to complain about, no pain, either.”

These are good signs for a team, organization and fan base that need something positive after what happened the last time the Jets (3-7) took the field Nov. 11. They were dismantled by the Bills, 41-10, leading to calls for Bowles’ dismissal and reports that his days as coach likely are numbered.

Perhaps only a good finish to the season can save Bowles, but that’s going to take more than the eventual return of Darnold, who continues to experience the expected growing pains.

Darnold has thrown 11 touchdown passes and a league-leading 14 interceptions. The last time he played, he threw a career-high four picks in Miami. His main concern is getting healthy and getting better as the Jets continue to look toward a brighter future.

“I feel like I’ve been progressing and getting better,” Darnold said. “The Miami game wasn’t a step in the wrong direction. It was just a bump in the road, I think. I think other than that, I’ve been continuing to improve every single week. I’m going to try to do that when I get a chance to play.”

Darnold wasn’t a part of the Jets’ last forgettable and regrettable performance, as he watched Josh McCown run the sputtering offense. McCown led one touchdown drive for the Jets, who have scored only two TDs and 26 points in the last three games.

McCown said he’s preparing as if he’s the starter until he’s told otherwise. Bowles wouldn’t commit one way or the other.

The Jets aren’t going to rush back Darnold, but he’s eager to play against Tom Brady and the Patriots for the first time.

“The idea of going up against him and the Patriots and coach [Bill] Belichick and all those guys, it’s a cool thing, especially with me growing up in an era where they really controlled the whole NFL for the most part,” Darnold said. “It’s really cool to be able to have the chance to go up against them if I get the opportunity this weekend.”