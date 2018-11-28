FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Sam Darnold is making progress.

The Jets rookie quarterback took part in individual drills at the part of Wednesday’s practice that was open to the media. Last week, Darnold watched while Josh McCown and Davis Webb threw to receivers.

This was the most Darnold has done since suffering a strained right foot in the Jets’ loss in Miami on Nov. 4. He has missed the past two games, but there is a chance he could return Sunday in Tennessee when the Jets try to snap a five-game losing streak.

The official injury report from practice will be released later this afternoon.

In other Jets news, the team placed left guard James Carpenter on season-ending injured reserve with a shoulder injury that will require surgery. The Jets promoted guard Ben Braden from the practice squad to take Carpenter’s place.

Carpenter, signed by the Jets in 2015, had started and played in every game before missing Sunday’s loss to the New England. His streak of 58 consecutive games also included 97 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps.

Todd Bowles made a change to the line last game with Carpenter out. He moved center Spencer Long, who has had issues snapping, to left guard. Jonotthan Harrison played center. That alignment could continue going forward.