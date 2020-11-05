TODAY'S PAPER
Shoulder keeps Jets' Sam Darnold out of practice Thursday

Sam Darnold of the New York Jets jogs

Sam Darnold of the New York Jets jogs off the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 1, 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold didn’t practice Thursday because of soreness in his right shoulder. But Adam Gase still sounds optimistic about Darnold playing against the Patriots on Monday night.

"Right now, I feel pretty good about it," Gase said.

Darnold missed two games earlier his season with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. He aggravated it on Sunday against Kansas City after taking a hard hit trying to run for a first down. Darnold admitted he should have slid and avoided contact.

Gase said the MRI on Darnold’s shoulder revealed no structural damage. Gase believes Darnold will be able to participate in practice on Friday, and they’ll see how he feels after that.

"It’s going to be about if something doesn’t feel right when we do get him out there," Gase said. "I think his mindset is it will take something not feeling right for him not to play."

The extra day off before the Jets play could help Darnold. But Gase said even if the game was Sunday, Darnold would have a chance to play.

"I think it’s going to take a lot for him to stay out of this game," Gase said.

Injury updates

- Quinnen Williams (hamstring) didn’t practice, and his status for Monday isn’t clear. Gase said it’s "wait-and-see."

- Jamison Crowder (groin) also didn’t practice. He worked on strength and conditioning. Gase said it’s possible Crowder, who has missed the last two games, could practice later in the week.

- Breshad Perriman is progressing into the next phase of the concussion protocol. He can practice in a limited way with a red jersey on, meaning he can’t be hit.

