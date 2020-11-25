Sam Darnold is inching closer to making his return.

The Jets quarterback was expected to be limited in practice on Wednesday, according to coach Adam Gase. But he said they were planning for Darnold "be able to do quite a bit."

Gase said the plan for Darnold would be to limit how much he throws today, and they would just see how he progresses during the week.

Darnold has missed the last two games with a sprained AC joint in his right throwing shoulder. He said on Monday that he’s feeling better and it doesn’t bother him when he throws. But he has to feel confident that his shoulder can withstand a hard hit.

That, which is hard to simulate in practice, could be the deciding factor in whether Darnold plays Sunday against the Dolphins. If not, veteran Joe Flacco will start for the third consecutive game.

"I’m not worried about structural damage or something like that, it’s how bad is it going to be," Gase said. "Is he going to be able to recover if he gets hit? If he gets driven to the ground is that pain going to be so much where he can’t go anymore.

"That’s the last thing we want to have happen in the first series of the game. If that happens, now we have an issue. We got to keep talking through it, see how he feels. We’ll keep talking through this."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Jets are 0-10 and Darnold may not play a part of their long-term future, particularly if they get the top pick and draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. But Darnold has said he wants to play again this season regardless of the situation or the Jets record.