Sam Darnold and the Jets received the news they were hoping for Tuesday.

The Jets franchise quarterback was cleared for contact and will start Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Darnold, who missed the last three games after being diagnosed with mono, underwent his latest round of tests Tuesday to see if his enlarged spleen had reduced to the point where it was safe to play.

The team announced that Darnold was medically cleared and that he would start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys when the 0-4 Jets try to claim their first victory of the season.

Darnold said during an ESPN radio interview Monday that he was “excited” to hear the results of the test and he had “a feeling it’s going to be good news.”

He was right, and Adam Gase can now plan out his work week with the Jets returning to practice Wednesday.

Much was made about the lack of preparation that former practice squad quarterback Luke Falk received before this past Sunday’s 31-6 loss to the Eagles.

The Jets expected Darnold to be cleared last week. Gase gave Darnold the first-team reps on Wednesday and Thursday. But then Darnold was ruled out after undergoing tests Thursday night. Falk only started taking first-team reps on Friday.

Falk struggled. He threw for 120 yards, and committed three turnovers and was sacked nine times. The Eagles returned two of this takeaways for touchdowns.

The Jets hope Darnold can boost an offense that has looked sickly. Gase’s system produced just nine points in those three games, and totaled 233 yards of offense. The past two games, Falk threw for 218 yards with three interceptions and one fumble. He was sacked 14 times in the two games.

The offense wasn’t well-oiled with Darnold though. He wasn’t 100% when he played in the Jets’ season opener against the Buffalo Bills, and the offense scored just eight points. He threw for 175 yards and one touchdown.

It was the Jets’ last offensive score until this past Sunday when Vyncint Smith ran in a 19-yard reverse for a touchdown. But that field position was gifted to the Jets when Trenton Cannon recovered a fumbled punt on the Eagles’ 19.