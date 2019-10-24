FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold’s big toe was all bandaged up, but his head seems fine and he’s seeing things clearly after his worst game as a pro.

The Jets’ second-year quarterback said he got “sick to my stomach” watching Monday’s nightmarish five-turnover performance against the Patriots, and then fast forwarded his focus to Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

“I was able to get over it on my own,” Darnold said Thursday. “When I started watching Jacksonville film, I was done with it, I was over it.”

Darnold, 22, showed great maturity by taking complete ownership for what happened in the 33-0 defeat.

He completed 11 of 32 passes for 86 yards, threw four interceptions and lost a fumble. Darnold said the Jets knew what the Patriots would do, had a good game plan for it but he failed to execute it.

“Getting out there in the game and not executing what we had planned makes me sick to my stomach,” Darnold said. “It’s a tough thing when you know exactly what look you’re getting, and you just don’t execute. That was on me and nobody else.”

Darnold said he appreciated his teammates trying to lift his spirits. Le’Veon Bell has been very supportive of Darnold personally, on Twitter and when addressing the media.

“I told him, ‘It’s only up from here. You can’t play any worse,’ ” Bell said. “He looked at me and laughed and everything, but he understands what I’m saying.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Darnold also was encouraged by comments from Hall of Fame quarterbacks Brett Favre and Kurt Warner.

They said that young quarterbacks have rough games, and that Darnold’s “I’m seeing ghosts” remark is a common phrase when they’re misreading defenses or blitzes and that it shouldn’t be overblown.

Darnold said their words “cleared my mind a little bit.” He also didn’t seem bothered by his comment airing on national television. Darnold said he would be mic’d again.

“I’m going to continue to be myself,” Darnold said. “If I start worrying about that kind of stuff then I’m worried about the wrong things.

“I got to continue to be me and being honest with my coaches no matter what. No matter if I’m mic’d up or not.”

Adam Gase said Darnold came to the facility on the players’ off day on Tuesday. They went over what happened, what they did wrong and what adjustments they should have made. Then Darnold turned the page.

“I see a guy that’s focused on this week,” Gase said. “I don’t see a guy that’s thinking about the last game. He’s diving into what we’re doing right now.”

One thing lingering from Monday is Darnold’s left big toe injury.

He said he was stepped on “a little bit harsher” than normal. The toenail had to be removed. Now Darnold is wearing a protective shoe. But he practiced fully on Thursday and is preparing to bounce back against the Jaguars.

“I feel like I’m in a really good place right now,” Darnold said. “The offense is executing really well in practice. From that aspect I feel like we’ve bounced back well. It’s about going out there on Sunday and executing.”