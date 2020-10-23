Sam Darnold will be back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after missing two weeks with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

"Sam, things are trending in the right direction, hopefully barring any setbacks we'll get him going on Sundays, this Sunday," Jets coach Adam Gase said Friday before practice. "We'll roll him, he'll be good."

The Jets (0-6) are hoping that Darnold’s return will bring some life back into their offense when they face the Bills at MetLife Stadium. That, however, might be wishful thinking. The former first round pick has struggled this season, completing only 59 percent of his passes for 792 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Darnold, who suffered a sprained AC joint on Oct. 1, still isn't 100%. On Thursday, Darnold admitted he feels some pain, but he insisted he can deal with it.

"I'm not worried about him re-hurting his shoulder or anything," Gase said. "He's in pain. There's a little bit of pain there for him, [but] he's not complaining about it to the extent that we shouldn't play him. He wants to play.

"The biggest thing we had to decide as a group is, is this the right thing to do? He wasn't really looking to take 'no' for an answer. ... He wasn't interested in us saying, 'Hey, let's take another week to rest.' Everything says he's good."