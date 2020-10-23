TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Sam Darnold starting for Jets on Sunday barring a setback, Adam Gase says

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 13, 2020. Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes

By Barbara Barker barbara.barker@newsday.com @meanbarb
Print

Sam Darnold will be back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after missing two weeks with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

"Sam, things are trending in the right direction, hopefully barring any setbacks we'll get him going on Sundays, this Sunday," Jets coach Adam Gase said Friday before practice. "We'll roll him, he'll be good."

The Jets (0-6) are hoping that Darnold’s return will bring some life back into their offense when they face the Bills at MetLife Stadium. That, however, might be wishful thinking. The former first round pick has struggled this season, completing only 59 percent of his passes for 792 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Darnold, who suffered a sprained AC joint on Oct. 1, still isn't 100%. On Thursday, Darnold admitted he feels some pain, but he insisted he can deal with it.

"I'm not worried about him re-hurting his shoulder or anything," Gase said. "He's in pain. There's a little bit of pain there for him, [but] he's not complaining about it to the extent that we shouldn't play him. He wants to play.

"The biggest thing we had to decide as a group is, is this the right thing to do? He wasn't really looking to take 'no' for an answer. ... He wasn't interested in us saying, 'Hey, let's take another week to rest.' Everything says he's good."

Newsday sports writer Barbara Barker is photographed in

Barbara Barker is an award-winning columnist and features writer in the sports department at Newsday. She has covered sports in New York for more than 20 years.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones goes on an 80-yard run against Jones, for now, on the wrong side of memorable moments
The Giants' Hap Moran, right, tackles a Chicago Before Jones' touchdown-less run, there was Hap Moran's
Jeremy Ruckert, a star at Lindenhurst High School, Lindenhurst's Ruckert ready for Ohio State's opener
New York Giants' Daniel Jones (8) is tackled Grading the Giants in loss to Eagles
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) Giants Q & A: Wasn’t anyone upset?
The Giants' Daniel Jones fumbles after being hit Giants blow late 11-point lead in loss to Eagles
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search