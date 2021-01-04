Sam Darnold’s future as a Jet is uncertain, but he still hopes he’s their quarterback next year.

"[It's] very important to me," Darnold said Monday morning. "I said it once I got here: I want to be a Jet for life. I love the people here. I love living here and I want to turn this thing around. I believe that we can. There’s going to be a lot of work involved in that.

"I definitely want to stay here, hopefully for the rest of my career."

The Jets will undergo a major face lift this offseason. The process already started with Adam Gase’s dismissal on Sunday night.

Darnold called that "sad news" and said he’s thinking about Gase and his family. But Darnold is also thinking about his own future. He said he would talk to general manager Joe Douglas about whether he is part of the Jets’ long-term plan.

"Those are the conversations I’m going to have in the future with him," Darnold said.

The reality is the uncertainty could linger until the NFL Draft. If Douglas and Gase’s replacement want to draft a quarterback in the first round, then Darnold likely will be traded for more assets.

The No. 3 pick in 2018, Darnold is coming off a rough year in which he threw nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He threw two picks in the second half of the Jets’ season-ending loss Sunday in New England that gave them a 2-14 record.

Darnold wouldn’t take full responsibility for Gase’s firing, but he knows his performance played a part.

"Personally, I didn’t play consistent enough," Darnold said. "That’s one thing I can pin it on. That’s the one thing I’m going to stick to because it’s true. I didn’t play well enough, I didn’t play consistent enough.

"I had flashes, stretches when I was playing well. I just haven’t been able to put it together for a whole season. I know I will in the future. That’s where I didn’t do well enough for Adam."

Darnold said he doesn’t think he’ll need surgery for an injured shoulder that caused him to miss four games. But he plans to rest for at least a month before he starts throwing again.

Although he’s unsure about where he will be next season, Darnold expressed confidence that Douglas will make the right coaching hire.

"Joe D’s about all the right things," Darnold said. "He’s about character and he’s about winning. That’s what it takes. I know he’s going to find the right guy."