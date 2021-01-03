In what could have been Sam Darnold’s final salvo as Jets quarterback, he turned in a performance befitting of Sam Darnold.

Yes, he showed occasional promise – with a touchdown pass and a pair of superb touchdown drives. But, in typical Darnold fashion, he also sowed doubt – with two second half interceptions and a handful of bad throws in Sunday’s 28-14 season-ending loss to the Patriots in Foxborough. Promise has been plentiful in Darnold’s topsy-turvy three years in green. Consistent week-to-week results have not been.

What comes next? Not even Darnold knows. When asked post-game whether he thinks he’s played his final game as a Jets quarterback, Darnold said nothing to indicate that he believes he’ll return to Florham Park.

"I’m not sure," he said.

As general manager Joe Douglas turns his attention to a potential new era of Jets football. He must determine if Darnold will be the face of it or just another face watching from afar. Sunday’s meaningless loss to a division rival with their own problems probably won’t factor much in the ultimate determination, but it did little to move the narrative surrounding Darnold.

Darnold was 23-for-34 passing for 266 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the season’s final game. His second interception, coming in the endzone with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter ended any hope of a Jets comeback.

In 12 games this season, Darnold threw for 1,942 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. He had a 58.8 percent completion rate, but played a lot of snaps without a healthy receiving corps. Not that he’ll make that excuse.

"I definitely didn’t play well this year," Darnold said. "I think there was really only the two games that we won. I think I can definitely play better in the future. I wasn’t consistent enough . . . I think I made too many impulse decisions."

Aside from saying he wasn’t sure about his future, Darnold hedged on what he wants to know from Douglas and when he wants to know it.

"I’m sure I’m going to be having conversations with them tomorrow," Darnold said. "If not, at some point in the near future."

But Darnold wasn’t ready for a postmortem on his Jets career, either.

"I’m not going to do that right now," he said. "I’m going to live in the moment and just talk to some of my teammates and the coaches after the tough loss and go about it that way. Whether I stay, whether I leave, whatever happens, I’ll deal with when it comes."

After all, with the Jets chances of drafting Trevor Lawrence likely dashed after two late-season wins, the team could decide to hold on to their 23-year old quarterback, who will only be 24 when Week 1 comes around again.

"I like Sam, man," receiver Jamison Crowder said. "Sam’s really good. All those decisions are for the decision-makers in those positions. But I think me and Sam have had a really good connection these last two years. Sam is a baller, man. He’s just young and still growing. But, he’s definitely a baller and can be that quarterback for any organization for sure."

Will that organization be the Jets? Who knows.