FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets’ much-anticipated rookie quarterback officially missed the first training camp practice Friday and remains unsigned as he and the team are embroiled in a contract dispute.

Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, was not present alongside Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater despite a CBA-mandated, fully guaranteed contract worth $30.247 million over four years.

The only possible disputes could be a signing bonus, or, more likely, the offset language in the contract.

That language ensures the team that, if they cut a player but he gets picked up by another team, that new team is responsible for paying the remainder of his salary. If not, a cut player can essentially double dip — collecting from the team that signed him originally and his new team.