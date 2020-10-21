FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold has a chance to return to the field this week for the Jets.

The third-year quarterback returned to the practice field on Wednesday as a limited participant. It’s a positive step for the Jets and Darnold, who missed the previous two games with a sprained right shoulder. Adam Gase didn’t rule out Darnold playing Sunday when the winless Jets play Buffalo at MetLife Stadium.

"Right now, I would just say all options are available," Gase said. "We’ll have him on a pitch count. The biggest thing is going to be how is he going to feel tomorrow.

"We just want to make sure if there’s anything that really feels like it lingers when he’s throwing, that’s his red flag of, ‘I’ve got to let you guys know.’ "

Darnold injured his shoulder in the Jets’ Week 4 loss to Broncos. He was driven into the ground on a sack by Denver linebacker Alexander Johnson. Darnold left the game for four offensive snaps and then returned and closed it out.

But the pain got worse the next day. He was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, and everyone involved believed the best course of action would be to take some time off.

Joe Flacco has started the last two games and would be the starter again this week if Darnold can’t go.

"We got to work them both," Gase said of practice reps. "We’ll see how today plays out.

"Having Joe, as someone that has a lot of experience, my confidence level in him if it’s a little less reps I’ll be all right with that. He can handle that. If we were talking about a second-year player that was behind Sam I’d be a little more concerned."