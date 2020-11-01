Where have we seen this before: Sam Darnold starts off quite well, moving the ball smartly and efficiently against one of the league’s top defenses in the first half … and then goes kaput in the second half.

That’s precisely what happened last Sunday against the Bills, when Darnold staked the Jets to an early 10-0 lead, completing 11 of 15 passes and hanging tough in the early going. And then he had just four passing yards in the second half as the Jets lost, 18-10.

Similar scenario in Sunday’s game in Kansas City, as Darnold was 12 of 18 for 107 yards and produced three field goal drives to make it respectable against the defending Super Bowl champions. But after trailing 14-9 in the second quarter, the Jets didn’t score another point, as Kansas City rolled to a 35-9 victory, dropping the Jets to 0-8. Darnold had just 26 passing yards in the second half.

And to add injury to insult, he banged up his already tender throwing shoulder on a third-and-10 scramble in the fourth quarter, although he was able to go back into the game after getting hit.

"All indications are right now it seems that he’s OK," coach Adam Gase said. "We’ll be doubling back on that making sure he is OK. Just [to] keep a close eye on that one."

Darnold was more concerned about his decision to run than the condition of his shoulder.

"It’s fine. It’s fine," he said. "It was not a great decision by me. It was third-and-forever. I’ve got to get down for that."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Darnold expressed the same frustration with the team’s second-half struggles in this one as in last week’s loss to Buffalo. He also pointed to a critical third-down fumble by tight end Chris Herndon, who is having a brutal season with missed catches and turnovers.

"The fumble killed us momentum-wise," Darnold said. "I think for us, we were on a good drive there. I think if we hopefully score seven there, it’s a different ball game."

Perhaps. Then again, the Chiefs were already up, 28-9, when Herndon fumbled with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. They added their final touchdown on Patrick Mahomes’ 41-yard pass to Tyreek Hill early in the fourth.

"It’s something you can’t do against a good Kansas City team," Darnold said of the turnover.

The Jets have just four passing touchdowns this season, one of many brutal stats but one that particularly irks Darnold. One of the biggest problems they can’t overcome: man-to-man defense of the receivers, which allows teams to apply more pressure on Darnold.

"Just not executing well enough," he said. "For me, I’ve got to get the ball to the open guy and get it out in a timely manner. I feel I can do a lot more to put us in better situations to score some touchdowns."

Darnold was looked upon as the Jets’ salvation at quarterback when he was taken third overall in 2018. But he has regressed this season, to the point where the team will almost certainly consider a quarterback with what will be a high draft pick. Perhaps the first overall selection.

Where does that leave Darnold?

"Just have to take it one day at a time," he said. "I think for us, the emphasis is going to be getting better every day. Everyone wants to win. That’s why we’re in this business. That’s why we’re professional football players. We got here by winning games. For us, we’ve just got to put our heads down and go back to work."