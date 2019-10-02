FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Sam Darnold returned to practice Wednesday and was expected to take most of the reps in team drills to get his timing and conditioning back as he awaits to be cleared for contact.

Adam Gase sounded much more optimistic Wednesday about Darnold playing Sunday against the Eagles than he did earlier in the week. Darnold still has to jump some hurdles before he gets the green light to play following a bout with mono. He will undergo more tests Friday. If Darnold gets cleared, Gase plans to start Darnold Sunday.

“I like our odds better than what they’ve been,” Gase said. “Last week if we would have been playing a game, I would say it was really low. I like the fact that things have looked and progressed in the right direction. But I don’t know what the five percent is. There’s some gray there still.”

Darnold has been cleared medically to resume doing cardio. He still can’t lift weights or be hit, but Gase wasn’t concerned about that in practice. Teams always protect their quarterbacks in practice.

“No one is going to touch him today. I promise you that,” Gase said.

The Jets are coming off their bye week and trying for their first win of the season. Darnold gives the Jets a better chance to win, but the Jets are not going to put him in harm’s way.

"That’s why we have the doctors, trainers," Gase said. "I’m going to lean on those guys to tell me what’s safe. If it wasn’t safe, they’re going to tell me."

Gase continues to say this will be a collaborative decision, and that general manager Joe Douglas as well as the doctors will have a big say in whether the franchise quarterback plays this weekend. Darnold will have some say, but not that much as he continues to push to play.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“That’s why it can’t just be one person,” Gase said. “Joe and those guys have to be involved. The training staff, the medical, the doctors. I know what he’s going to say. If it’s up to Sam, I know what’s going to happen. That’s why Joe’s an important part of this.”

If Darnold doesn’t play, Luke Falk will get his second NFL start. Falk will get reps in practice as well to make sure he’s as sharp as possible if the Jets have to turn to him again.