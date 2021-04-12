Sam Darnold believed he was going to be the Jets quarterback for a long time and said it was difficult hearing that they didn’t want him anymore.

Darnold was expected to be the Jets’ franchise quarterback when they selected him with the No. 3 pick in 2018. The Jets traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for three draft picks last Monday. They got a sixth-round pick this year and second- and fourth-round selections next year for Darnold.

"I imagined I was going to be the franchise quarterback of the New York Jets for a long time," Darnold told the Panthers' website. "And once you realize that the team that drafted you is moving on, it stings a little bit."

The Jets have the No. 2 pick in the draft and are expected to take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said it was a tough decision dealing Darnold, and he even considered keeping him and still drafting a quarterback second overall.

But Douglas felt that wouldn’t have been the right thing for all involved, including new coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. So Douglas decided that "hitting the reset button" was the best thing.

"To go from being unwanted to being wanted is huge," Darnold said. "Getting that news that you're going to be traded, of a team saying, 'Hey, we didn't want you," for whatever reason, is hard.

"But right now, I feel great about it, and I'm excited to get here, and get started."