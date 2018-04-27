TODAY'S PAPER
Sam Darnold not worried about adjusting to the chilly Northeast

At USC, Sam Darnold never played a game in the Northeast but says he’ll get used to it.

Sam Darnold of USC poses with NFL Commissioner

Sam Darnold of USC poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked No. 3 overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — In a 27-game career at USC, quarterback Sam Darnold never played in the chilly Northeast.

Darnold, the No. 3 pick of the Jets, will now play his home games at MetLife Stadium where rain, swirling winds and snow could hit during the fall or winter months. Plus, Darnold will play once-a-year in the AFC East against the Bills in Buffalo and Patriots in Foxborough, where snow and cold temperatures could dominate the winter months. Even the annual visit to south Florida to play the Dolphins presents weather issues from time-to-time.

But Darnold said he’s unfazed by leaving sunny California for a colder climate. Maybe he was trying to prove to NFL scouts he could play in all sorts of conditions when he conducted part of his pro day in the rain a few months ago.

“I think I’m going to get used to it,” Darnold said of playing in the Northeast. “I think I’m going to do well but you never actually know until you play in there.”

NOT GOING NO. 1

Darnold was projected as the No. 1 overall pick by many but the Browns selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield instead. The Giants, at No. 2, drafted Penn State running back Saquon Barkley which left the Jets to pick Darnold.

Yet, there had to be some disappointment with not going No. 1 for Darnold.

“I knew there was a possibility all along,” Darnold said. “It was just, I know the draft is pretty crazy and anything can happen so I was just preparing for anything. But at the same time, I knew I was confident in myself but with that being said, the teams can do whatever they want.”

JETS WITH NO PICKS IN SECOND ROUND

The Jets gave up their two second-round picks this year as part of the trade with the Colts for the No. 3 spot. The last time the Jets didn’t have a second-round pick was 2011. Last year, the Jets selected safety Marcus Maye in the second round. The Jets do have a third-round selection.

