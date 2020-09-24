TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Sam Darnold has no issue with how the Jets practice

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, left, hands off to

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, left, hands off to Le'Veon Bell during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.  Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Sam Darnold didn’t agree with Bradley McDougald and Avery Williamson assessing that Jets practices are sometimes slow and sluggish.

Darnold said whatever the players feel about practice they should express it to each other.

"As players we can tell and understand when the energy is lacking," Darnold said. "Practice is a very safe space for guys to be able to talk about what they feel. If they feel guys aren’t giving the right effort they’re able to speak about it. If that’s how guys feel and they want to talk about it that’s a safe space."

Safety Marcus Maye, a captain on defense, said he spoke to both players and that it was "a little misunderstanding because we definitely practice hard, for sure."

Their remarks reflected poorly on coach Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

But McDougald said he was referring to the players not practicing with a sense of urgency and that his comments weren’t directed at the coaches. Williamson texted Adam Gase and said his remarks weren’t being reported the way he meant them.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Kenny Payne watches Kentucky from the sideline against Thibodeau believes Payne will help Knicks player development
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson talks about the Alderson returning to Mets as team president under Cohen
A new Field Turf surface was installed during NFL says field at MetLife Stadium is fine
Craig Carton exits a Manhattan federal courthouse on Craig Carton documentary directors say they see a changed man
Kevin Abrams, left, with Giants GM Dave Gettleman. How the Giants used the pandemic to catch up on data and analytics
Giants running back Saquon Barkley is attended to Barkley is the kind of guy the Giants want to keep around
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search