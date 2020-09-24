Sam Darnold didn’t agree with Bradley McDougald and Avery Williamson assessing that Jets practices are sometimes slow and sluggish.

Darnold said whatever the players feel about practice they should express it to each other.

"As players we can tell and understand when the energy is lacking," Darnold said. "Practice is a very safe space for guys to be able to talk about what they feel. If they feel guys aren’t giving the right effort they’re able to speak about it. If that’s how guys feel and they want to talk about it that’s a safe space."

Safety Marcus Maye, a captain on defense, said he spoke to both players and that it was "a little misunderstanding because we definitely practice hard, for sure."

Their remarks reflected poorly on coach Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

But McDougald said he was referring to the players not practicing with a sense of urgency and that his comments weren’t directed at the coaches. Williamson texted Adam Gase and said his remarks weren’t being reported the way he meant them.