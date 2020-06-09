Sam Darnold will be throwing to some of his new weapons for the first time this weekend.

The Jets' third-year quarterback is arranging a workout in Florida with some skill players, a league source confirmed. Darnold did the same thing last year, hosting a group of players at his high school in California.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams have not been able to meet or train together and hold their usual OTAs and minicamps. Practice facilities have opened up recently but with restrictions and limitations. The Jets have been conducting a virtual offseason program, which will conclude this week. Training camp is scheduled to begin at the end of July.

This organized workout will give Darnold a chance to get to know and build chemistry with some of his new teammates and get more comfortable with some returning players.

Free-agent signing Breshad Perriman and second-round pick Denzel Mims are expected to be among the players attending Darnold’s workout, as is returning receiver Jamison Crowder, who was with Darnold in California last year. Running backs Le’Veon Bell, and recently signed Frank Gore already live or train in southern Florida and also are expected to take part, as is tight end Chris Herndon.

This is a positive step for the Jets as they try to end a nine-year playoff drought. A big key for them, however, will be how quickly the players in front of Darnold mesh and jell. General manager Joe Douglas made revamping the offensive line a priority this offseason. The Jets will have a completely different starting front five than they did in Week 1 last year.