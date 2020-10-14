FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold will miss his second straight game this week because of a shoulder injury.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will get the start again Sunday against the Dolphins, coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. Flacco was 18-for-33 for 195 yards and one touchdown pass in last week’s loss to the Cardinals.

Darnold sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in the Jets’ loss to the Broncos on Oct. 1. He has resumed throwing this week, and it’s possible he could return for the following Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

"He’s better than what he was last week," Gase said. "The more time we give him the better he’ll feel. I think he’s taking the steps we need him to take to give us an opportunity next week. We’ll be able to make that decision when we get there.

"Being able to work on his throwing motion a little bit these last couple of days is a big positive. He’s a quick healer. There’s no doubt none of us would ever say he’s anything but tough. We just want to make sure that he’s good before we put him out there."