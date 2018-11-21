FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Sam Darnold was back in uniform, stretching and warming up at the start of practice. But when individual drills and team drills began, Darnold stood and watched Josh McCown and Davis Webb throw.

The Jets still have a few practices before they face the Patriots Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But it doesn’t seem likely that Darnold, who suffered a strained foot in the Jets’ Nov. 4 loss in Miami, will be able to play. His first time facing a Bill Belichick-coached team and being on the same field as Tom Brady may have to wait until the Jets’ regular-season finale.

“It’s hard,” Darnold said Wednesday. “As a competitor, you always want to go out there and play. When you’re not doing that it [stinks]. I always want to go out there and play. I want to go out there and have fun, but at the same time I also want to be healthy.

“I’m trying to manage those things and really trying to do that is the hardest thing for me and hardest thing for me to understand.”

If Darnold is ruled out, McCown would start Sunday when the Jets (3-7) try to snap a four-game losing streak. Todd Bowles wouldn’t name McCown the starter yet. He did that on Thursday before the last game, but it was clear then that Darnold wouldn’t play. He was in a walking boot.

This was the first time Darnold was in a helmet and stretching since before suffering the injury. He’s doing more each day, which has him encouraged.

“I feel really good, running around a little bit,” Darnold said. “Every single day I feel like I’m progressing so much more and I’m doing so much more in terms of running. Hopefully I can do a little more tomorrow and go from there.”

If Darnold doesn’t practice fully Thursday it’s hard to imagine him being physically and mentally ready to play the Patriots. Darnold never has experienced just having a practice or two before playing. He believes he knows the system well enough that he will just need to do some extra throwing to get his shoulder loose.

But that’s the competitor in him talking. He’s a rookie and never has faced this juggernaut. Belichick has feasted against rookie quarterbacks. They are 5-17 against his Patriots since 2000.

“They’ll always mix things up with the rookie quarterback,” offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates said. “It might be their defensive front. It might be their coverage. I saw that stat earlier this year. It was eye-opening. They’re just a smart football team. They don’t give you anything easy. They make you go the long way, the hard way.”

This wouldn’t be why the Jets sit Darnold. Bowles said rookie or veteran, when it comes to injury, the Jets always err on the side of caution. But they would be smart to give Darnold another week to get healthy, watch and learn from McCown and get ready for Dec. 2 against Tennessee.

In his last game, a 13-6 loss to Miami on Nov. 4, Darnold threw four interceptions. He said he’s over it, but the Patriots are a tough team for a rookie to face coming off a game like that and returning from an injury.

“I’ve got to stay with the process and just continue to work hard every single day to get back,” Darnold said. “At the end of each day, if I can tell myself I did the best that I could to get better and get my foot better that’s all I can do.”

Notes & Quotes Robby Anderson (ankle), Brandon Copeland (elbow), Marcus Maye (shoulder/thumb) and James Carpenter (shoulder) didn’t practice for the Jets. Quincy Enunwa (ankle) was limited … Brady (knee), tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) and running back Sony Michel (knee) were limited for New England.