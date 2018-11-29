FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Sam Darnold’s status for Sunday’s game is uncertain after the Jets quarterback was limited in practice for the second straight day.

Darnold was not alone, though. Josh McCown also was limited Thursday because of back and hand injuries. At this point, Jets coach Todd Bowles isn’t ready to publicly name either the starter for Sunday’s game at Tennessee.

“We’ll see who’s the healthiest,” Bowles said. “We’ll make the decision as the week goes.”

Davis Webb, the Jets’ No. 3 quarterback, is the healthiest right now. But he’s the in case of emergency option.

The fact that the No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks were both limited the first two practices of the week is not an ideal situation for a team hoping to snap a five-game losing skid, but Bowles didn’t seem overly concerned.

“We’re good,” he said.

Bowles probably already knows the plan for Sunday against the Titans, barring any setbacks for either quarterback. McCown and Darnold both got team reps for the second straight day.

Darnold missed the prior two games with a strained right foot and hadn’t practiced since Nov. 3. He said following Wednesday’s practice that he was interested to see how his foot responded after the increased workload. Bowles said he wasn’t told of any soreness Thursday so that was a potentially good sign.

“He’s working his way back in,” Bowles said.

McCown, who started the last two games, hurt his back and thumb in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Neither player spoke to the media following Thursday’s practice.

The Jets are going to be cautious with Darnold, who said Wednesday’s he’s lobbying to get back on the field. The Jets (3-8) are not fighting for a playoff spot, so their prized rookie’s health and development are the most important thing for the remainder of the season.

Bowles wouldn’t rule out Darnold starting if he’s limited again Friday.

“I’ll see how he feels and how it goes and how he looks in practice and I’ll make that determination,” he said.

Offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates said Darnold has been studying and preparing even when he wasn’t practicing.

“We’re excited to get him back on the practice field,” Bates said. “He looks focused and ready to play.”

MAYE OUT

Second-year safety Marcus Maye is expected to miss his second straight game with shoulder and thumb injuries. “Doesn’t look good,” Bowles said of Maye playing. There is some question about whether Maye’s injury is serious enough for him to be put on IR. Bowles said he had no more clarity on the situation. “Not yet,’ he said. “I hope to have it real soon.”