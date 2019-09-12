FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and is expected to miss multiple games, Jets coach Adam Gase said Thursday.

Darnold was sent home from practice Wednesday with what the Jets thought was strep throat. But they learned Wednesday night that Darnold had mono. Gase was among the people who went to see Darnold to deliver the bad news.

According to Gase, Darnold was concerned that he had lost some weight – roughly five pounds - over the last couple of days. Gase said his starting quarterback knew his condition was more serious when Gase, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and trainer Dave Zuffelato came to his place Wednesday night.

“They're still going through and making sure they’re doing all these tests on him,” Gase said Thursday morning. “I know his biggest concern is weight loss. That was something that was alarming to him that he lost some weight the last couple of days.

"Right away he went into, ‘I have to get some meals over here,’ because he can’t be in the building right now. ‘I need to get meals over here, I need to make sure that I’m getting enough of what I need to keep my weight.’ He went right into, ‘How do I maintain?’”

Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian will start Monday night against the Browns and likely Week 3 against New England. Gase didn’t officially rule Darnold out for next week, but he said “it looks like it.” Luke Falk will be elevated from the practice squad to be the Jets' backup quarterback.

"Our next man philosophy does not waver," Gase said. "It's about everybody doing their job. That's why Trevor is here."

The Jets have a bye Week in Week 4. Gase is hopeful Darnold can return in Week 5 against the Eagles.

“Good thing we got the early bye week,” Gase said.

Darnold played in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, and by all accounts he seemed fine on Monday when the team met and watched film. But Gase said Darnold “didn’t look good” when he came to practice Wednesday.

The Jets sent Darnold home because they felt he was contagious and they didn’t want to infect the rest of the team.

Darnold could continue to lose weight and strength that even when he comes back he may not 100 percent, and fatigue could be an issue.

According to the Center for Disease Control, people with mono can get better in two to four weeks, but the symptoms —including fatigue — can last for longer. An enlarged spleen may be a symptom of mono, according to the CDC, and contact sports may cause the spleen to rupture.

But Gase felt good about how Darnold planned to attack this.

“He went right into, ‘Where’s my solutions?,’” Gase said. “He moved past the bad news and went into, ‘How am I going to get myself ready for when I am able to return to where I’m not in a bad place?’”

It’s a major blow to the Jets, who have various other ailments and injuries to key players.

Running back Le’Veon Bell won’t be at practice Thursday because he’s having an MRI on his shoulder. Gase said Bell felt soreness after Sunday’s game. Gase added he doesn’t think it’s anything serious, but he also could not have foreseen what happened to Darnold. Gase said on Wednesday he expected Darnold to play this week.

Additionally, C.J. Mosley (groin) and Quinnen Williams (ankle) aren’t practicing. Newly acquired receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) also won’t practice. Gase is hoping Thomas can practice Saturday and play Monday.