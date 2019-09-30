Jets coach Adam Gase said Monday that quarterback Sam Darnold has been cleared for non-contact work and can start throwing, but it’s still a “question mark” whether he’ll be able to make his return this week against the Eagles.

Gase, speaking on a conference call with reporters, said “it’s not ideal” because the team doesn’t know whether Darnold can play or whether they need to prepare Luke Falk.

Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis more than two weeks ago and missed games against the Browns and Patriots. Darnold, speaking to reporters on a conference call Monday, wouldn’t disclose whether his enlarged spleen has shrunk enough for him to play. Darnold said he thinks he can play Sunday, but it’s up to the doctors.

"If I can go out there and play, I'm going to play," he said.

The Jets have been hoping Darnold would be able to return this week.Darnold said last week that he was optimistic that he’d be able to play against the Eagles. Gase said Monday that Darnold is pushing to play this week, but the organization has to make a decision on whether it's wise for him to get back on the field.

Trevor Simian started in place of Darnold against the Browns on Sept. 16 but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the second quarter. Falk replaced Simian and completed 20-of-25 passes for 198 yards in the 23-3 loss. Falk started against the Patriots on Sept. 22 and completed 12-of-22 passes for 98 yards and an interception in a 30-14 loss.

The Jets (0-3) are coming off their bye week and will play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday at 1 p.m.