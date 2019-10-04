FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The decision is in on Sam Darnold’s status for the Jets’ game at Philadelphia Sunday. He’s out — again.

Coach Adam Gase announced Friday that his franchise quarterback will miss a third straight game as he tries to get over the effects of mono. So Luke Falk will start for the second straight game.

“I know Sam’s disappointed, but we’re able to adjust and work quickly,” Gase said. “Our guys have done a good job with any kind of changes that we’ve had to make.”

They are still off to a bad beginning at 0-3. Darnold only played in the opener against Buffalo before being diagnosed with the illness. The Jets were hoping to have him return for the Philly game, which follows their bye last weekend. He practiced the past two days, although he wasn’t cleared for contact.

But he underwent tests Thursday night instead of Friday as originally planned, and he didn’t pass.

“The doctors made a good suggestion [Thursday] as far as we should get ahead of it as far as testing him, which was probably the right call,” Gase said. “The labs didn’t come back the way we were hoping.

“I felt bad for him. Like when we told him, of course the first thing he says is, ‘I feel like I’m letting the other guys down.’ It’s not about him. He tried to do everything he could. He did everything he was asked to do. He did everything the doctors told him to do. It just didn’t work out for him.”

Darnold’s spleen became enlarged because of the mono, and a hit on an enlarged spleen could have life-threatening consequences.

“It’s close, but it’s not where it needs to be,” Gase said.

Falk’s last start, his first in the NFL, didn’t go so well. He threw for just 98 yards in a 30-14 loss at New England on Sept. 22. The line didn’t help the cause much, allowing five sacks. The Jets finished with just 105 yards of offense. Their two touchdowns came on defense and special teams.

David Fales served as the backup QB for the game, then was released the next day. But he was re-signed Friday.

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) was also declared out for the second straight game.