DARNOLD'S DEVELOPMENT

It’s Year 3 for Sam Darnold and Year 2 in Adam Gase’s system. All the talk has been about how much more comfortable Darnold looks and how he’s showing more command of the offense and of the huddle. It’s got to show on the field and in the win-loss column.

BIG LOSSES ON "D"

After losing linebacker C.J. Mosley (opt out) and safety Jamal Adams (trade), coordinator Gregg Williams will have to do another masterful job of rotating personnel and finding the groups that can make the Jets be a Top-10 defense again.

BELL'S BOUNCE-BACK

Le’Veon Bell returned to the Jets in great shape and wants to prove he’s still one of the top dual-threat backs in the league. Gase should make sure Bell is more involved this year. If not, it could be another drama-filled season with Bell in what’s likely a contract year.

THE FRONT LINE

GM Joe Douglas revamped the biggest 2019 weakness — the offensive line. The Jets will start a completely different front than they did in Week 1 last season. They hope the group will stay healthy and jell quickly, which won’t be easy without OTAs and preseason games. Keep an eye on rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton.

HELP WANTED: RECEIVING

Douglas hasn’t done enough to give Darnold proven weapons on the outside, and this was the group that suffered the most injuries in camp. Inconsistent Breshad Perriman replaced Robby Anderson, and the Jets drafted Denzel Mims. Signing Chris Hogan will help. But the lack of a true No. 1 and depth could hurt Jets.