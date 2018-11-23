FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Josh McCown and Davis Webb took turns throwing to receivers running one-on-none patterns to the end zone at the start of practice Friday, and Sam Darnold stood there watching the other Jets quarterbacks.

What seemed obvious Thursday when Darnold didn’t practice for the second straight day became official. After the rookie didn’t practice again for Sunday’s game against the 7-3 Patriots at MetLife Stadium, he was declared out for the second straight time due to his strained right foot.

So the 39-year-old McCown will try to do better against the nine-time defending AFC East champs than he did in the last game before the bye. He made his season debut against the Bills and went 17-for-34 for 135 yards and threw two interceptions in the 41-10 loss, which marked the 3-7 Jets’ fourth straight setback.

The offense has posted four touchdowns over the four games. The Jets scored 17, 10, six and 10.

Darnold got hurt in the six-point game at Miami. The Jets fell by seven, and the third overall pick in the April draft threw a season-worst four of his NFL-high 14 interceptions.

Robby Anderson, who’s averaging 16.5 yards on his 21 catches, missed two of the last three games with an ankle injury and sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday. But the wide receiver did practice on a limited basis Friday and is questionable.

Left guard James Carpenter didn’t practice for the third straight day and is doubtful. This is his fourth season with the Jets, and he had started every game up until now. In fact, he had played every snap dating to the beginning of last season.