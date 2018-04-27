TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
51° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Sam Darnold says all the right things in first news conference with Jets, just wants to win

The 20-year-old QB out of USC isn’t fully aware of the Jets’ quarterback history, but he’s hoping to be the franchise’s next star.

Sam Darnold, a quarterback from USC, was drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday night. On Friday, April 27, he was in Florham Park, New Jersey, to meet the media and see the team's facilities. (Newsday/Calvin Watkins) (Credit: Calvin Watkins/Newsday)

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Print

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — If you think the California kid isn’t down for the Jets and all that New York presents, think again.

Sam Darnold, the Jets’ first-round pick at No. 3 overall, wore a dark green skinny tie and his mom, Chris, the physical education teacher, sported a Jets’ Draft Day baseball cap, during Fridays’ introductory news conference.

Darnold, the USC quarterback who started 27 games and didn’t have a favorite pro team growing up, is ready to help long-suffering Jets’ fans in their quest for a franchise quarterback.

He might not understand all the history of who didn’t do what, but he knows a little and he wants to deliver.

“I think winning Super Bowls is every one’s goals entering the season,” said Darnold, who grew up in San Clemente, California. “Whether I’m a backup or whether I’m a starting quarterback, everyone on the team wants to win a Super Bowl, that’s the goal for everyone. Anything short of that is a failure. We’re aware of that and whatever my role is I’m going to star in that role to be the best quarterback I can be.”

In the history of the franchise, the Jets have drafted seven quarterbacks in the first round with only Joe Namath having delivered a Super Bowl — after he guaranteed it.

The Jets started 37 quarterbacks in their history that have rendered a decision in a NFL game. The names go from lesser known quarterbacks such as Galen Hall (two starts), Mike Taliaferro (five starts), Pat Ryan (19 starts) and Browning Nagle (13 starts) to Hall of Famers such as Brett Favre (16 starts) and Namath (126 starts) to beloved Jets like Boomer Esiason (42 starts), Vinny Testaverde (61) and Chad Pennington (61). Then there’s the misunderstood guys, the likes of Neil O’Donnell (20 starts) and Richard Todd (94 starts).

Where will Darnold fall into this list?

“I’m aware of it,” Darnold said. “Not growing up a Jets fan, I don’t understand it quite to that extent. Again I’m going to come in here and do my job and be very confident in myself.”

The Jets don’t expect Darnold to become the starter in 2018, at least for Week 1, but the 20-year old isn’t afraid to take over the starting job, or lead a bunch of veterans.

Darnold’s family sure isn’t concerned about him coming to New York and succeeding with the Jets.

“Never been worried about Sam,” Darnold’s sister, Franki, said.

At USC, Darnold took over during his redshirt freshman season and after two seasons emerged as one of the top quarterbacks coming out for the draft.

“I’m just going to be myself,” said Darnold, who turns 21 on June 5. “When I was at SC, I got thrown into the mix as a redshirt freshman after being a backup for a few games and for a couple of games being a starter. Going into the coaches office on Monday, and being named the starter and working with the [first team] and going into that huddle and being able to tell those veteran, senior guys this is the play and this is what we need to do. Just being confident in myself and just be myself and be confident.”

Darnold is saying all the right things. He wants to learn, lead the team to a Super Bowl one day and just be one of the guys.

“Just being 20 years old, I know there’s a lot of room for growth,” Darnold said. “But I’m also very confident in my ability to go out there and play but that being said, I’m going to come in here and learn right away and go about it that way.”

Newsday

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

New York Sports

Neil Walker walks back to the Yankees' dugout What’s next for Yankees’ Walker?
UTEP's Will Hernandez is pictured during a game Giants take UTEP guard Hernandez in Round 2
Mike Francesa during an interview at WFAN studios Francesa: ‘My job is to go there and be No. 1’
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs a Accorsi, Gettleman: Barkley’s an incomparable talent
Didi Gregorius of the Yankees follows through on Gregorius’ numbers climb to the top
Sam Darnold, a quarterback from USC, was drafted QB Sam Darnold talks about joining the Jets