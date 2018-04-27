FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — If you think the California kid isn’t down for the Jets and all that New York presents, think again.

Sam Darnold, the Jets’ first-round pick at No. 3 overall, wore a dark green skinny tie and his mom, Chris, the physical education teacher, sported a Jets’ Draft Day baseball cap, during Fridays’ introductory news conference.

Darnold, the USC quarterback who started 27 games and didn’t have a favorite pro team growing up, is ready to help long-suffering Jets’ fans in their quest for a franchise quarterback.

He might not understand all the history of who didn’t do what, but he knows a little and he wants to deliver.

“I think winning Super Bowls is every one’s goals entering the season,” said Darnold, who grew up in San Clemente, California. “Whether I’m a backup or whether I’m a starting quarterback, everyone on the team wants to win a Super Bowl, that’s the goal for everyone. Anything short of that is a failure. We’re aware of that and whatever my role is I’m going to star in that role to be the best quarterback I can be.”

In the history of the franchise, the Jets have drafted seven quarterbacks in the first round with only Joe Namath having delivered a Super Bowl — after he guaranteed it.

The Jets started 37 quarterbacks in their history that have rendered a decision in a NFL game. The names go from lesser known quarterbacks such as Galen Hall (two starts), Mike Taliaferro (five starts), Pat Ryan (19 starts) and Browning Nagle (13 starts) to Hall of Famers such as Brett Favre (16 starts) and Namath (126 starts) to beloved Jets like Boomer Esiason (42 starts), Vinny Testaverde (61) and Chad Pennington (61). Then there’s the misunderstood guys, the likes of Neil O’Donnell (20 starts) and Richard Todd (94 starts).

Where will Darnold fall into this list?

“I’m aware of it,” Darnold said. “Not growing up a Jets fan, I don’t understand it quite to that extent. Again I’m going to come in here and do my job and be very confident in myself.”

The Jets don’t expect Darnold to become the starter in 2018, at least for Week 1, but the 20-year old isn’t afraid to take over the starting job, or lead a bunch of veterans.

Darnold’s family sure isn’t concerned about him coming to New York and succeeding with the Jets.

“Never been worried about Sam,” Darnold’s sister, Franki, said.

At USC, Darnold took over during his redshirt freshman season and after two seasons emerged as one of the top quarterbacks coming out for the draft.

“I’m just going to be myself,” said Darnold, who turns 21 on June 5. “When I was at SC, I got thrown into the mix as a redshirt freshman after being a backup for a few games and for a couple of games being a starter. Going into the coaches office on Monday, and being named the starter and working with the [first team] and going into that huddle and being able to tell those veteran, senior guys this is the play and this is what we need to do. Just being confident in myself and just be myself and be confident.”

Darnold is saying all the right things. He wants to learn, lead the team to a Super Bowl one day and just be one of the guys.

“Just being 20 years old, I know there’s a lot of room for growth,” Darnold said. “But I’m also very confident in my ability to go out there and play but that being said, I’m going to come in here and learn right away and go about it that way.”