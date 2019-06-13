FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jets new receivers coach Shawn Jefferson was calmly answering questions about his group. But when the subject turned to Sam Darnold he couldn’t control himself.

Jefferson went on an expletive-filled rant while praising Darnold.

“Excuse my French when I say this, but he’s a [expletive] dude,” Jefferson said. “He’s a dude with a [expletive] arm and he’s accurate. I haven’t been around a guy like that. It’s awesome to be around a guy like that. He’s a dude.”

There were more expletives. But it’s clear Jefferson, who worked in Detroit, Tennessee and Miami previously, believes Darnold will be a difference maker for his receiving corps as well as the Jets.

“When you walk into the building and you see that guy, everybody knows,” Jefferson said. “Players know players. The moment you watch him drop back you go he’s a real dude. We got a real dude in this building.”

Adam who?

Outside linebackers coach and defensive assistant Joe Vitt also is Adam Gase’s father-in-law. But you never would have known it by his response when he was asked what it’s like working with Gase.

“He’s on the offensive side,” Vitt said. “I don’t work with him much. I see him maybe once a week.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Vitt also was on Gase’s staff in Miami, and he won a Super Bowl with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams in New Orleans. Vitt believes the Jets will be fine without a Von Miller-type of edge rusher.

He spoke highly of outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins’ development and said the Jets will find a way to disrupt quarterbacks with an interior rush.

“We’ve got really good interior rush,” Vitt said. “If you don’t let the quarterback scramble and break the pocket and you get the interior pressure you’re going to put the quarterback under duress. We anticipate getting some pretty good interior pressure.”

Roberts' replacement

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer was sorry to see Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts sign with the Bills and Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers go to Seattle.

Boyer still is working through who will replace Roberts. The Jets brought in Chandler Catanzaro to take Myers' place.

“Those guys were awesome for us,” Boyer said. “It’s part of the business. You gain players every year and you lose players every year. Is it hard to replace guys like that? Sure it is. I’m confident that somebody will emerge and we can get that done.”

Boyer said it will be “a challenging deal” to face Roberts twice this season with Buffalo.

Quick hits

Rookie Quinnen Williams worked with the Jets' first-team defense in the final OTA practice. But they were without Leonard Williams and Steve McLendon. … Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, whose prime responsibilities will be as quarterbacks coach and organizing the offense, described Gase as a play-caller as “creative and aggressive.”