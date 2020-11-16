Sam Darnold’s sprained right shoulder hasn’t improved and will keep him sidelined. But it certainly sounds like the third-year Jets quarterback will miss more than just the upcoming game.

This is a troubling development since Darnold didn’t play in last Monday’s loss to New England, and the Jets are coming off their bye. Darnold still doesn’t feel right.

The Jets, the training staff, other trusted people and Darnold all agreed that his sprained AC joint needs more time to heal. Darnold said he wants to play, but he has to think of his long-term health, which was the first time he’s made direct reference to that.

"Me injuring my right shoulder, it’s definitely tough to kind of weigh all the options of what I can do," Darnold said on a conference call Monday. "You start thinking in terms of just longevity and how I can further injure the shoulder. I just think where we are right now with it, it’s a good decision to give it another week to let it heal up.

"I want to play but I just got to weigh all the factors. After doing that I thought it was the best decision not to play this week."

Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the 2-7 Chargers when the Jets hope to claim their first victory of the season.

Darnold will work with the trainers and has begun a throwing program that the Jets believe will help him get the strength back in his shoulder. Adam Gase said Darnold is "week-to-week" and he’s not "making any predictions" on when Darnold will play again.

At 0-9 and with his long-term Jets future in doubt – especially if they get one of the top two draft picks – there’s some question as to whether Darnold has played his last game in green and white. But Gase said the Jets aren’t considering putting Darnold on IR. Darnold said he expects to return this season.

"I’m very confident that I’ll play this year," Darnold said. "It’s making sure that when I do come back, I’m 100 percent so when I land on or get hit that it’s not getting re-injured."

Darnold initially injured his shoulder Oct. 1 against the Broncos. He missed the next two games, and then re-aggravated it versus Kansas City on Nov. 1. He tried to practice before the Patriots game, but he didn’t feel right and let Gase and the trainers know.

An MRI didn’t reveal further damage, but the Jets got multiple opinions and Darnold spoke to people he trusts. The conclusion was for him to rest and rebuild the strength in his shoulder.

"We talked through it from trainers, doctors, people outside the building that we’re dealing with with him," Gase said. "This was consensus with all of us putting our input in. He’s on board with this program we got him going on."

Darnold agreed.

"The biggest thing right now is giving it time," he said. "With AC sprains, it’s something you just got to give time. That’s what I’m doing right now."

Darnold, the No. 3 pick the 2018 draft, missed three games in each of the past two seasons and will be sidelined for at least four this year.

But Darnold said he doesn’t think it was a mistake to come back against Kansas City. The only thing he regrets is not sliding when he was running with the ball. Darnold could have avoided the hard hit.

"I think with everything that the doctors told me I thought it was a good decision to come back," Darnold said. "I just need to let it heal."

This was supposed to be an important stretch for Darnold and the Jets. They’re evaluating everyone.

If the Jets are in position to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State's Justin Fields, they likely would trade Darnold for draft capital. The better he plays, the more general manager Joe Douglas could recoup for the player he has called a franchise quarterback.

Darnold hasn’t looked like one this season. He’s thrown just three touchdown passes and six interceptions in six games. But Darnold has yet to play a single game with starting receivers Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims. They were on the field for the first time together last week when Darnold was a spectator.

"There’s been some really good things that he’s done," Gase said. "There’s some things that we want to get cleaned up. We really want to see him play with the starting wide receivers."

That remains on hold.