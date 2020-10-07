FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold’s sprained right shoulder will keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Veteran Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the winless Jets.

Darnold injured his shoulder in the first quarter of last Thursday’s loss to the Broncos. He was sacked by Alexander Johnson and driven hard into the MetLife Stadium turf. Darnold only missed four snaps, but the pain worsened the next day.

Adam Gase said the Jets’ doctors examined Darnold, who has a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, and he received a second opinion. They decided there was no need to put Darnold out there Sunday.

"Just making sure we do the right thing not only by him but the immediate future and long term," Gase said. "He’s really going to be week-to-week right now. That was really what we were told by the doctors. Let’s see how he feels after this week of rest."

The Jets’ quarterback has yet to play a full NFL season. As a rookie, he missed three games with a foot injury. Last year, Darnold had mononucleosis that sidelined him three games. Now it’s his shoulder.

"He’s in a lot of pain," Gase said. "That’s what it is. He can raise his arm a certain degree but to go out and practice it’d be very difficult for him right now."

The Jets are 0-4 and now will rely on a former Super Bowl MVP to lead them to their first victory.

Flacco, 35, was active for the first time as a Jet last week. They signed him in the offseason knowing he would be out the first few weeks of the season after undergoing neck surgery. Flacco replaced Darnold for those four snaps. He completed both of his pass attempts for 16 yards.

"I thought he did a good job going in there, considering he hadn’t worked a whole week," Gase said. "A couple of days of walk-through, that’s always fun when it’s the first time you’re in a game and get a play call from me. That was a first. That’s what it was.

"I thought he did a good job. Joe is as calm as you can get. He’s had a lot of experience. We’ll see how the thing goes."