TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Sam Darnold sidelined for 3rd week in row with foot injury; Josh McCown to start for Jets against Titans

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets

Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Print

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Sam Darnold will miss his third straight game due to a foot injury.

The Jets deactivated their rookie  quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Titans due to a strained right foot he suffered in a loss to Miami on Nov. 4. Veteran Josh McCown got the start for the third straight game.

Darnold was limited in practice all week, so this move is not entirely a surprise. McCown also was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but he practiced in full Friday. Todd Bowles said he knew who would be starting but he wouldn’t reveal it until Sunday.

The development of Darnold is critical for the Jets, who have lost five consecutive games. He could make his return next Sunday in Buffalo.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

New York Sports

Alec Ogletree #52 of the New York Giants Giants beat Bears in OT after blowing late lead
Emmanuel Mudiay #1 of the New York Knicks Success of Dotson, Mudiay sets example for Ntilikina
New York Islanders players celebrate their 3-2 win Islanders buoyed by Coliseum
Robinson Cano #22 of the Seattle Mariners takes Cano-Diaz trade leaves Mets with financial flexibility
New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier and Herrmann: Islanders are back where they belong
Jets LB Avery Williamson talks to media during Jets' Williamson dancing to a Nashville beat