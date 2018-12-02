NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Sam Darnold will miss his third straight game due to a foot injury.

The Jets deactivated their rookie quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Titans due to a strained right foot he suffered in a loss to Miami on Nov. 4. Veteran Josh McCown got the start for the third straight game.

Darnold was limited in practice all week, so this move is not entirely a surprise. McCown also was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but he practiced in full Friday. Todd Bowles said he knew who would be starting but he wouldn’t reveal it until Sunday.

The development of Darnold is critical for the Jets, who have lost five consecutive games. He could make his return next Sunday in Buffalo.