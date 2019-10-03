FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets are preparing for Sam Darnold to play Sunday against the Eagles. It depends on his next test.

Darnold took most of the first-team reps in practice Wednesday. It was expected to be the same Thursday. Darnold, who has missed the last two games with mono, has not been cleared for contact. He will undergo tests on Friday to see if his enlarged spleen has decreased enough to where he can play.

“Sam looked good,” Gase said Thursday morning. “Everything looked normal. It’s all going to be about the test results.”

Although Darnold hasn’t been cleared to lift weights yet, he’s been able to increase his cardio and is putting in the work to get his conditioning to where it needs to be for him to play Sunday. Gase isn’t worried about strength being an issue for Darnold after the quarterback has been unable to lift for nearly a month.

“The fact that he did as much as he did yesterday maybe he bounced back quick,” Gase said.

Gase continues to say it will be a collaborative decision between himself, general manager Joe Douglas, the doctors and Darnold as to whether the franchise quarterback returns in Philadelphia. Gase said everyone is monitoring Darnold, and to this point they don’t see anything concerning.

“There’s a lot of communication going on,” Gase said. “It’s constant. We’re checking with him, how do you feel, are you tired, what’s your conditioning like? We keep talking to him. We keep watching him. You could tell when a guy gets really exhausted to the point where throws can look different. You would see a fatigue if there was one. We didn’t see that yesterday.”

If Darnold can’t go, Luke Falk will make his second consecutive start for the winless Jets.

Left guard Kelechi Osemele will miss his second straight practice after injuring his shoulder Wednesday during individual drills. Gase said Osemele will undergo tests. If he can’t play, it’s possible Jonotthan Harrison could start against the Eagles. Harrison has experience at center and guard.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and Jordan Jenkins (calf) also won’t practice again, and it’s looking like neither will play Sunday.