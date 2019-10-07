Sam Darnold will undergo tests Tuesday to determine whether he will be cleared to play this weekend.

Darnold missed his third straight game Sunday as he recovers from mononucleosis. Adam Gase said they will have the results before they return to practice Wednesday.

“We’ll have more information so we’ll be able to plan out our week,” Gase said during a conference call Monday.

If Darnold is cleared, Gase said he would start Sunday when the Jets try for their first win of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets were so confident that Darnold was going to be cleared last week that Gase gave him all the first-team reps on Wednesday and Thursday. But then Darnold's test results revealed that his enlarged spleen hadn’t reduced to a point where it was safe for him to play. The Jets scrambled from there.

They gave Luke Falk the first-team reps Friday and signed David Fales as the backup quarterback Sunday.

That’s not the reason the Jets were crushed 31-6 to the Eagles on Sunday and fell to 0-4. Overall, they looked unprepared and Falk looked overwhelmed. He turned the ball over three times – two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Gase made changes to the struggling offensive line. But things got worse instead of better. The Eagles sacked Falk nine times and Fales once.

The offensive line wasn’t solely to blame. Gase said receivers ran wrong routes, Falk held on to the ball too long a couple of times, and Gase said some of his play calls where bad.

“We took our turns,” Gase said. “Whether it was the quarterback not getting the ball out on time, we busted a route, the O-line not using protection the right way. There was a couple calls where no one was open. When I say that, it’s what they ran on defense wasn’t ideal for what they called.

“It was not pretty. It was a bad performance on the offensive side.”