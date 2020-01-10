Sam Darnold underwent a procedure this week to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, an NFL source confirmed.

The procedure was minor and the Jets quarterback is expected to take part in team offseason training activities, the source said.

Darnold suffered the injury on his non-throwing hand in a Week 8 loss at Jacksonville and didn’t miss any time. He wore a protective glove over the thumb the last two months of the season.

Toward the end of the season, Darnold said he didn’t think he would need surgery. But he said he did need to undergo further testing.

Darnold missed three games early in the season after contracting mononucleosis. He played in 13 games and threw 19 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. The Jets were 7-6 with Darnold and 7-9 overall.