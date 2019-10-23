FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Sam Darnold did not practice Wednesday, but it had nothing to do with seeing ghosts.

Darnold had his toenail removed after Monday’s loss to the Patriots. He was still limping around, so the Jets are being cautious with him. Gase said he doesn’t expect it to keep Darnold out of Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

“He just had that procedure the other day,” Gase said. “It’s pretty gross what they were talking about. He’s limping a little bit. Once we get him in his shoe and his padding and all that stuff he should be good to go.”

Darnold had his worst game as a professional in the 33-0 loss to New England. He completed 11-of-32 passes for 86 yards, threw four interceptions and lost a fumble. During the game he said he was “seeing ghosts,” which aired on ESPN.

Gase said he’s told Darnold he has to move on from this and get ready for Jacksonville.

“Learn from it,” Gase said. “You got to clear your mind. You got to make sure you do a great job going into this game [being] focused on this game. What happened [Monday] is irrelevant. You have to learn from it, but it’s gone. There’s nothing you can do about it now.”