Sam Darnold is coming off a disappointing third NFL season that raised questions about whether he can be a franchise quarterback, but that hasn’t stopped teams from showing interest in him.

Multiple teams have reached out to the Jets to inquire about Darnold, according to ESPN. The report indicated that the Jets have not made a decision on Darnold’s future, but they also haven’t turned away the calls.

That’s significant because it shows that general manager Joe Douglas has experienced a shift when it comes to Darnold. During Darnold’s second NFL season, Douglas said he was untouchable. But now Douglas is at the very least listening to what teams have to say.

This is not surprising, however. Darnold hasn’t made the necessary steps for the Jets to fully commit to him at this point.

Darnold is 13-25 in three seasons as the Jets' starting quarterback, including 2-10 this season. The smart thing is to see what the Jets can get for Darnold, the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft, if they decide to make a fresh start with their new coaching staff.

A number of starting quarterbacks are expected to change teams this offseason. Two already have.

Detroit sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff. Reports indicate Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz could be the next quarterback on the move. What the Eagles get for him could set a reasonable market for Darnold if the Jets decide to move on from him.

The Jets could use the No. 2 pick to draft a quarterback with BYU’s Zach Wilson and Ohio State’s Justin Fields possible choices.

They also could get involved in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. Watson has requested a trade from Houston. The Texans have said they will not trade Watson, and reportedly aren’t taking calls for him right now.

The Jets, stocked with plenty of draft assets and salary-cap flexibility, will have options. One would be to keep Darnold and see if the new coaching staff could help become the player everyone thought he would be coming out of USC.

Darnold has shown flashes. He was expected to take a big jump in Year 3 of his NFL career, but that didn’t happen. He continued to make poor decisions and wasn’t able to elevate the play of his teammates. Darnold threw just nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

It wasn’t all Darnold’s fault, though. Douglas didn’t surround Darnold with enough playmakers. Also, former Jets coach Adam Gase failed in developing Darnold, which was the reason he was hired in the first place.

Darnold is only 23. There are some who believe with the right coaching he can make a dramatic improvement. The Jets hired Robert Saleh as head coach and he brought in Mike LaFleur to be offensive coordinator. Working under LaFleur’s system could be a good first step for Darnold.

The new coaching staff is still going through its evaluation of Darnold with Douglas. They’re deciding whether to build around Darnold or make a major change.