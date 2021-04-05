The Sam Darnold era is over with the Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas decided Darnold wasn’t the franchise quarterback the Jets thought he would become when they drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018.

Douglas, who wasn’t the GM at the time, completed a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, sending Darnold to Carolina for a sixth-round pick this year and second and fourth-round picks in 2022.

"I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets," Douglas said in a statement. "He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet.

"This move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him. We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career."

This assures that the Jets will use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback. BYU’s Zach Wilson has long been linked to the Jets with the No. 2 selection. Ohio State’s Justin Fields also is a possibility. But the general feeling around the league is that the Jets have Wilson ahead of Fields.

The Jets had sky-sky hopes for Darnold after former general manager Mike Maccagnan traded up from sixth in the draft to get the No. 3 pick. Darnold showed flashes, but never consistently displayed that he could be the first quarterback since Joe Namath to lead the Jets to a Super Bowl.

Darnold went 13-25 as a starter with the Jets with 45 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions. Although his decision making was head-scratching times, Darnold was never given the right supporting cast for him ultimatelyto be successful.

The Jets have had a revolving door at offensive line and overall the unit has underperformed. The Jets also never had star-caliber talent at the skill positions.