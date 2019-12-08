Was Vyncint Smith surprised that they reversed the call in the final minute and called defensive pass interference?

No. Smith, who was a part of several big plays in this game, said he expected it to be overturned. The Jets were lucky the replay official, Al Riveron, did change the call on the field and rule it pass interference on Nik Needham.

The Jets were out of timeouts and would have been facing 4th-and-18 from Miami’s 46 instead of first down from the 38.

“He came up on me and grabbed my right arm,” Smith said. “I knew it was pass interference from the beginning. I had another one in the beginning of the game that they didn’t call. I was upset they didn’t call that one.

“It was under two minutes, so they decide if they want to review. That was the case and I wasn’t surprised it was overturned because I knew it was pass interference.”



Was Demarius Thomas surprised they overturned his touchdown in the first half?

Thomas said he didn’t see a replay because he was in the tunnel getting his leg checked after getting hurt on the play. But that’s another play that went the Jets way after the officials reviewed it, and it also was defensed by Needham.

The original call was the pass was incomplete. Needham had his hands on the ball and knocked it out of Thomas’ hands. But after he had already established possession and was in the end zone.

“I was just trying to hold it as long as I could,” Thomas said. “I wasn’t even thinking. I couldn’t tell you what happened. I wasn’t paying attention. I was in the tunnel because of my leg.”





How close did Le’Veon Bell come to playing?

Adam Gase said he thought there was a chance Bell would play until Saturday when the running back was ruled out. Gase said Bell went to the doctor. He had the flu and he wasn’t allowed to be around the team.

“When he got sick we didn’t know how bad it was,” Gase said. “We were still going through our normal deal thinking there was a possibility that LeVeon was going to make the game.”

Bilal Powell rushed 19 times for 74 yards and Ty Montgomery finished with 61 yards of total offense, including a huge 12-yard catch-and-run that helped set up Sam Ficken’s 44-yard game-winning field goal.

How did Sam Darnold play?

It wasn’t his best game and he made several mistakes. But Gase took more responsibility than he usually does. Darnold threw an interception that Gase said was as much his fault as anyone’s.

“He had some decisions that I’m sure he’s going to want back. I had some calls I definitely would want back,” Gase said. “I don’t think I helped him out enough. I put him in some really bad third-down situations. It’s on me as much as it’s on him in some of those things.”

On the interceptions, Gase said, “I thought it should have been a throw away because it was a bad call for what they ran. He didn’t have good options there. I wish he would have thrown it away. He was trying to make a play. That’s what we’ve been avoiding for the last four weeks. It was on me as well as anyone.”



How important was this victory for Gase, personally?

He didn’t let on, but it had to mean something to him since he was fired by the Dolphins last season and lost to them earlier this year.

“He said he was happy, but you didn’t see it on his face,” Thomas said. “I think it was deep inside.”



What happened to Ryan Griffin, Quinnen Williams, Bilal Powell and Kyron Brown?

Griffin left the first series with an ankle injury and never returned. Williams suffered a stringer. Brown hurt his quad and needed help to come off the field. He couldn’t put any weight on his leg. Powell hurt his ankle late in the game.