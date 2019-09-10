The Jets have another new kicker.

They signed former Ram Sam Ficken, who is the fourth kicker the Jets have had on their roster since August. Kaare Vedvik is on his way out.

The Jets held a kicking tryout at their facility after Vedvik struggled in his NFL debut Sunday. His only field goal attempt missed wide right and his lone extra point try doinked off the upright in the Jets’ 17-16 loss to the Bills.

Ficken was with the Packers in the preseason, hit his only field goal attempt (41 yards) and made all five of his extra points. He has played four NFL games – all with the Rams – in 2017 and 2018. Ficken, 26, went 3-for-6 on field goals and 14-for-15 on extra points.

The Jets have had a kicking carousel since opting not to re-sign Jason Myers, who made the Pro Bowl last season.

Chandler Catanzaro started training camp as the Jets' kicker, but he retired after the first preseason game. The Jets replaced him with Taylor Bertolet. They gave him every opportunity to make the team, but Bertolet missed three of five field goal attempts in the last preseason game. The Jets cut Bertolet after claiming Vedvik off waivers from the Vikings.

The NFL Network was the first to report that Ficken would be signing with the Jets.