Tight end Will Tye, a Stony Brook University product, was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on Thursday.
Tye spent this season on the Jets’ active roster after he was released by the Giants.
It’s an interesting signing for the Patriots since they play the Jets with first place on the line in the AFC East on Sunday.
Tye, who was claimed by the Jets on Sept. 2, had four catches for 38 yards. The Jets released Tye on Oct. 3 to add some depth to the defensive unit.
In two seasons with the Giants (29 games), Tye had 90 catches for 859 yards with four touchdowns.
