The Jets conducted the first interview for their general manager opening.

They met with Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer on Friday, the team announced. Fitterer has been with the Seahawks since 2001, when he started as an area scout.

Other candidates expected to interview with the Jets in the coming days are Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Eagles director of player personnel Joe Douglas and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot.

Douglas, considered by many the leading candidate, reportedly will interview with the Jets Sunday.

The Jets could add another name or two to their list. The Athletic reported that Vikings assistant general manager George Paton declined the Jets’ interview request and will stay in Minnesota.

Paton also turned down an interview with the Jets in 2015 when they hired Mike Maccagnan to be their general manager.

Maccagnan and vice president of player personnel Brian Heimerdinger were relieved of their duties a little more than two weeks ago. Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson appointed coach Adam Gase as the acting general manager. Both men are involved in the interview process and picking Maccagnan’s successor.

Gase, who had differences with Maccagnan, would likely want someone he’s comfortable with and has worked with in the past. Douglas and Kelly have worked with Gase; he has no ties to Fitterer.

Gase has denied that a past or existing relationship would be a prerequisite. He said that Johnson would decide who will run the Jets’ football department.

Johnson said when the new general manager is hired, the reporting structure would remain the same. The coach and GM both report to Johnson. But it stands to reason that it would be ideal if the general manager and coach had similar visions and were on the same page.

That wasn’t the case with Gase and Maccagnan, but Johnson denied that the reported rift between the two was the reason Maccagnan was fired.

“There was pretty good synergy, but it was not everything I was hoping for,” Johnson said after Maccagnan was let go. “I made the decision that I want to find a better fit for this building.

“I want a great strategic thinker. It’s more than a talent-evaluation guy. I want a great strategic thinker, a great manager, a communicator, someone who can collaborate well with the building. I’m convinced I’m going to find that person.”

Fitterer has climbed the ranks with the Seahawks. After starting out as an area scout, he became West regional director of scouting and then college scouting director before being promoted to his current position in 2015.

He and co-director of player personnel Trent Kirchner – who interviewed for the Jets’ GM vacancy in 2015 – have worked closely with GM John Schneider to help turn Seattle into a perennial playoff team. Some of the players drafted with this management team include Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman, K.J. Wright, Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.