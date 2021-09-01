TODAY'S PAPER
Jets GM Joe Douglas sees 'junkyard dog' mentality with Shaq Lawson

Shaq Lawson warms up before a game between the Bills and the Jets at New Era Field on Dec. 29, 2019 in Orchard Park. Credit: Getty Images/Brett Carlsen

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Shaq Lawson is excited to be playing for Robert Saleh. The Jets new edge rusher believes the passionate coach will bring out the best in him.

"I could tell the head coach likes dogs," Lawson said. "I feel like I meet what he wants."

The Jets acquired Lawson from Houston for a 2022 sixth-round pick they got from San Francisco. They needed someone to fill the void left when they lost Carl Lawson for the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Shaq Lawson, the No. 19 pick in 2015, said he doesn’t feel any pressure to fill Carl’s shoes. But he does expect to have a productive season in Saleh’s 4-3 scheme. Shaq Lawson played in a 3-4 last year in Miami.

"This defense you don’t got to go think, you go attack and be aggressive," Lawson said. "I can be myself and show the type of guy I am."

Lawson hasn’t lived up to expectations. But Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Lawson has "a junkyard dog mentality." He remembers evaluating Lawson at Clemson and thinks he can make an impact with the Jets.

"That mentality, that toughness, the grit that we would want, the strain the intent, he brings that," Douglas said. "Excited to have him and I know he’s excited about letting his personality show and being the player that we all know he is."

