FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets replaced one Lawson with another.

After losing pass rusher Carl Lawson for the season, the Jets acquired defensive end Shaq Lawson from the Texans. They are sending a sixth-round pick that they acquired from San Francisco to Houston for Lawson, a league source confirmed.

The Jets needed an edge rusher to fill the void left when Carl Lawson ruptured his Achilles during a joint practice in Green Bay nearly two weeks ago. It was expected that general manager Joe Douglas would look to trade for one.

Robert Saleh’s defense uses a 4-3 front and relies heavily on the D-Line disrupting the quarterback and making him uncomfortable. Carl Lawson, who the Jets gave a three-year, $45 million deal in the offseason, had been doing just that in practice.

Now they’ll turn the 6-foot-3, 267-pound Lawson. He is not related to Carl.

The 19th overall pick in the draft in 2016 out of Clemson, Lawson played four seasons with the Bills and for Miami last year.

In 64 career games, Lawson has 20.5 career sacks, 29 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. His most productive season was with the Bills in 2019 when Lawson had 6.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss.

Lawson signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Dolphins in 2020. After one season in Miami, Lawson was traded to Houston.

The Jets have been using John Franklin-Myers and Bryce Huff on the edge with the first team. They also have Ronnie Blair, rookie Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Jabari Zuniga and Jeremiah Valoaga.

Shaq Lawson immediately becomes the Jets’ most experienced defensive end. The Jets hope he can have the impact they expected Carl Lawson would in this scheme.