FLORHAM PARK. N.J. – The Jets’ defensive line has pressured or gotten to the quarterback consistently thus far in training camp, which could be a sign of what’s to come this season for Robert Saleh’s front four.

Tackle Sheldon Rankins hardly held back when he talked about how disruptive this group could be.

"I expect it to be damn good," the former Saint said following Monday’s practice. "I’ve played with some dudes. The dudes I’m playing with and in this scheme, I feel like the sky’s the limit. I feel like whoever we roll out there, I feel like teams better buckle their [expletive].

"We’re coming and when that group gets tired, the next group’s coming. We expect to do that for 60 minutes, week in and week out and dominate games."

Saleh wants his front to attack and mess up the quarterback’s rhythm, the way his defenses did in San Francisco. The first-year head coach made upgrading the Jets’ front – which already was their strength - a main objective this offseason.

The Jets signed edge rusher Carl Lawson, Rankins and veteran defensive end Vinny Curry, adding them to a group that already featured Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Foley Fatukasi, Nathan Shepherd, Kyle Phillips and Bryce Huff.

"The only position that can really genuinely affect the quarterback without really having to do anything goofy so you can play just good sound fundamental football in the back end is the defensive line," Saleh said. "Winning 1-on1s, getting in the quarterback’s face and making his life absolutely hell is always priority No. 1."

This group is embracing the priority and enjoying playing freely. Franklin-Myers, who had three sacks last season, loves the change from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme. He said it allows him to just play football.

"I go attack somebody," Franklin-Myers said. "I get to hit somebody every play. There’s no reading. There’s no false steps. I enjoyed playing that defense [last season]. But I think this attack front, this just fits me and fits a lot of guys here."

Rankins agreed, although he used more colorful language.

"We attacked in New Orleans but also we played gap sound football from the standpoint of making sure you’re always in your gap and building a wall," Rankins said. "Here, it’s let’s just get 3 yards in the backfield, however the [expletive] it happens."

Lawson has been most dominant player in camp. As Rankins put it, "He ain’t been stopped yet." Lawson had what would have been a tackle for loss Monday. Franklin-Myers had a "sack" as he continues to show he could start on the opposite side of Lawson.

As impressive as the line has played, they’re still missing some key players. Williams, who did some position drills and running Monday, is still about two weeks away from returning from foot surgery. Phillips and Curry are working their way back from injuries.

Rankins, who played alongside Cam Jordan in New Orleans, is daring opposing teams to play the Jets’ front one-on-one or just double Lawson and see what happens.

"They can’t double-team everybody," Rankins said. "They can try but then they’ll have one-man routes. That’s what we want. Appreciate it.

"With the guys we have, they can’t just key in on one guy. If they want to send everybody out there to Carl, thank you. I’ll gladly take 1-on-1s, Quinnen will gladly take 1-on-1s, JFM, Foley, Shep. We’ll gladly take those and win those."

Notes & quotes: New right tackle Morgan Moses, who is 6-6, 330 pounds, on playing with 6-7, 365-pound Mekhi Becton: "I thought I was a big dude. I line up and I’m like, ‘Dang, he’s blocking the sun from me." … George Fant, last year’s starting right tackle, is expected back Tuesday after being out with COVID-19. Moses is more established and projected to start at right tackle, but he looks forward to the competition with Fant. "For me, competition is everything. Nothing is given. Everything I’ve worked for in the league I’ve earned. If things are given to you, we take it lightly. I’m here to get myself better and make the team, the offensive line better."