Source: Jets’ Kacy Rodgers draws interest from Tennessee

Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers answers questions from the media during on May 25, 2016. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com
The University of Tennessee has expressed interest in Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers to become its next head coach, according to a source.

The interest is in the preliminary stages and no interviews have been scheduled.

The job became vacant when Butch Jones was fired on Sunday. He was replaced by defensive line coach Brady Hoke on an interim basis.

Rodgers,48, was born in Humboldt, Tennessee and played for the Vols from 1988 to 1991. Rodgers was a four-year letterman as a linebacker/defensive end.

Tennessee wouldn’t need permission from the Jets to speak with Rodgers about the job.

