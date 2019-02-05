New Jets coach Adam Gase already is making changes on the offensive line. On Tuesday the Jets waived center Spencer Long, who was due a $3-million signing bonus that would have become guaranteed Wednesday.

It’s possible the Jets could bring back Long at a reduced number, but upgrading the line is on general manager Mike Maccagnan's offseason list. Protecting quarterback Sam Darnold will be a priority.

The Jets signed Long last offseason to a four-year, $27-million contract, hoping he would bring stability to the position and the line. But Long struggled with injuries and finished the season at left guard. He appeared in 13 games and had difficulties snapping the ball because of a finger injury.

His worst game was a Week 9 loss at Miami, with Gase coaching on the opposite sideline. That was Long’s last game at center, and he replaced injured James Carpenter at left guard. Jonotthan Harrison ended the season at center. Carpenter and Harrison are set to become free agents.

By cutting Long, the Jets are saving $6.5 million on their salary cap, and they’re expected to have approximately $100 million to spend in free agency. Besides revamping the offensive line, they have needs at edge rusher, running back and wide receiver.