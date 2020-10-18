After the loss to Miami, who was the first Jet shown the door?

Nose tackle Steve McLendon was. The Jets agreed to send McLendon and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay for a sixth-round pick, a league source confirmed. McLendon will be reunited with Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, his former head coach with the Jets.

In the last six days, the Jets have waived Le'Veon Bell and traded their most respected locker-room leader. Like Bell, who signed with Kansas City, McLendon is going to a much better team. Tampa Bay is 4-2 and has Super Bowl aspirations.

Jamal Adams, McLendon’s teammate for the previous three years before forcing his way out and being traded to Seattle in July, tweeted, "I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU BROTHA! LOOK AT GOD WORK! #99"

McLendon was in his fifth season as a Jet. He finished with four tackles Sunday.

Why was Frank Gore so fired up after the game?

The veteran running back is tired of losing, but he’s really tired of seeing the Jets making the same mistakes over and over.

The Jets are a mess offensively. They didn’t convert a third down until the fourth quarter, and that set off Gore, who used some explicit language. But it also had to do with coach Adam Gase, who will be the fall guy for this debacle of a season.

Gore said the tape shows that the players are making mistakes and not doing their jobs, and he’s fed up.

"When we watch film, I’m tired of us being like ‘we should have made this’ instead of just making it," Gore said. "It’s there. I’m not trying to take up for our head coach — it’s out there. We just got to make the plays.

"It’s tough. I’m sick of it. I’m tired of us going in the film like ‘we should have had this.’ Now we got to make it."

Why wasn’t La’Mical Perine more involved, or Ty Johnson, for that matter?

Gase went back to old reliable, Gore. He had 15 touches for 70 yards, and both led the team. But Gase had said Perine would get "plenty of opportunity" before the game.

"That was the plan going in," Gase said.

Perine had nine touches and dropped a pass that would have converted a third down. Gase said he didn’t like his body language.

Johnson had a 34-yard run and looked as if he could provide a spark, but he got the ball only one more time after that.

Gase’s answer was convoluted.

"I was kind of watching those guys, the body language. I know after Perine dropped that one ball, I was trying to make sure he was good confidence-wise," he said. "I didn’t want him going in the wrong direction, just try to get him back in there, tried to get Ty involved. We had some personnel groupings that were tough to get to because of the way the game was going.

"I know there were a couple of opportunities Perine will look at and probably wish he could have that play back. We’re just going to keep getting him more and more carries. Hopefully the next game we can get the carries the way we want them."

How did Breshad Perriman look in his return?

He led the Jets with 62 receiving yards, but there were more plays for him that weren’t executed.

Gase took two shots with Perriman — who missed the previous three games with an ankle injury — on the first series of the game. On the first, it appeared Perriman slowed up and Joe Flacco overthrew him. On the second one, the coverage was good.

"We didn’t take advantage of anything at the beginning of the game," Gase said. "Had some opportunities for some big plays to get everybody jump-started. They didn’t get that done."

Gase later added, "Keep running when we got a guy beat."

What were Gase and Gregg Williams talking about before the game? Gase appeared to be animated.

Gase said it wasn’t what fans might have been thinking — that he was telling Williams he shouldn’t blame the defensive struggles on the offensive struggles. Gase said that conversation already had taken place.

He said he was upset about something the officials told him about center Connor McGovern.

"Something that was brought to us by the officials that I wasn’t happy about learning an hour and a half before the game," Gase said. "They were talking about how Connor holds the ball."