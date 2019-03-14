TODAY'S PAPER
Steve McLendon re-signs with Jets

Jets nose tackle Steve McLendon at MetLife Stadium

Jets nose tackle Steve McLendon at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 23, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
The Jets have re-signed veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon.

This move made sense on a lot of fronts. The Jets are sticking with a 3-4 scheme and McLendon is a good run stopper. He’s also a very good and respected locker room presence.

McLendon, 33, gives them security and depth up front as the Jets try to fill out the rest of their roster.

The Jets also re-signed cornerback Darryl Roberts and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, the team announced Thursday morning. Those moves had been reported previously.

Defensive end Henry Anderson is another key player returning. It hasn’t been announced by the team yet, but Anderson reached an agreement on a three-year deal to stay with the Jets after tying for the team lead with seven sacks last season.

The Jets also have agreed to terms in free agency with running back Le’Veon Bell, linebacker C.J. Mosley, receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy and acquired left guard Kelechi Osemele from the Raiders.

They still have gaping holes at edge rusher, on the offensive line and in the secondary. The Jets also need to add a receiver and a kicker with Pro Bowler Jason Myers signing with Seattle.

