Florham Park, N.J. — Teddy Bridgewater is having none of this trade talk.

Despite being mentioned as a potential starter or even a backup for a team in need of a top quarterback, Bridgewater isn’t adding to any speculation that the Jets may be willing to deal him if the price is right.

“For me, this is all about opportunity,” Bridgewater said after practice Saturday. “I’m blessed to do what I love to do. That’s most important to me right now, just waking up every day, knowing that I get to continue to play football, challenge these [teammates] to be the best men they can be and the best football players they can be. What more could you ask?”

Bridgewater, who missed nearly two full seasons after suffering a knee injury in August, 2016, has looked sharp in practice and the Jets’ first two preseason games. His emergence has prompted speculation that he could be available in a trade. The teams most frequently mentioned as potentially having interest: the Buccaneers and Broncos. The Redskins have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Bridgewater said he hasn’t been approached by the Jets about a potential trade, and that he’s simply concentrating on his opportunity with the Jets.

“I’m going to continue to take advantage of it, continue to come to work every day, best teammate I can be,” he said. “I’m just focused on getting better every day.”

Bridgewater did express confidence that he believes he can still be a starter in the NFL.

“Definitely,” he said

He also said he believes his arm is now stronger than at any time in his career. Just how did he increase his strength? “That’s a secret,” he said.

The 25-year-old quarterback was pleased with his performance against the Redskins in a 15-13 loss on Thursday night, when he went 10-for-15 for 127 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He led the Jets’ only touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, finishing it off with a 16-yard scoring throw to Charone Peake.

He said getting hit again was one of the biggest benefits.

“Each week I got out there, there are small tests I take myself through to continue to see how will this [knee] hold up,” he said. “I think last week was the final barrier that I had to knock down. I took some of those hits for my own benefit. It was something I wanted to do and it just showed me that, ‘Hey, you’re good. Trust what’s out there.’”

Jets coach Todd Bowles hasn’t announced how he’ll use his quarterbacks in Friday’s exhibition game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. First-round draft pick Sam Darnold started against the Redskins.

Notes & quotes: LT Kelvin Beachum (foot) did some work in non-contact drills and said he is getting closer to returning. “It felt great to be back out there with my teammates, doing what I can do to get better,” he said . . .WR Quincy Enunwa, who has returned to practice after recovering from a hand injury, looked strong on several routes. Enunwa came back from a neck injury last season but hurt his hand two weeks ago . . .CB Trumaine Johnson (hamstring) was held out of practice for precautionary reasons. It’s not believed to be a serious . . . Jets PR director Bruce Speight, who joined the team in 2007, has re-joined the Panthers’ front office.