FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Terrelle Pryor said he wants to retire with the Jets.

For it to happen, the wide receiver needs to remain healthy, something he didn’t do last season when he lasted just nine games with the Redskins. Pryor injured the deltoid ligament in his ankle in Week 1, tried to play through it and eventually had season-ending surgery.

“I wouldn’t say lost,” Pryor said when asked if 2017 was a lost year. “I learned a lot, for me being injured, Week 1 tearing my deltoid was a horrible feeling, there’s times I was going out there all the way to Week 6 and 7, I was just falling on my face after running routes because it was so hard. After Week 7, I said, ‘I can’t do it no more.’ And that’s when I decided to get the surgery.”

In 2016, Pryor emerged as a legit threat at wide receiver when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns for the Browns. The converted quarterback left in free agency and signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Redskins. Injuries hampered that season, and he ended with just 20 catches for 240 yards with one touchdown.

He went into free agency looking for a new team with the selling point that his 2016 season is the real Pryor. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, and Pryor said playing in offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates’ West Coast offense and working with receivers coach Karl Dorrell was important to him.

“It’s big, I love it here,” Pryor said. “I’d like to finish my career here so I want to come out and have a great year.”

Pryor believes the Jets’ wide receivers are deep and he brings so much. Dorrell said Thursday this is the best group he’s had since he’s been with the Jets.

Pryor was a major threat for the Browns where he compiled three 100-yard games and was targeted in double-digits in six games.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Beyond the deep threat of Robby Anderson, the Jets have a trio of receivers, Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa and Pryor that can stretch the defense and catch passes over the middle.

“We’re versatile, different guys who can do different things,” Pryor said. “We got Robby who can run and take the top off, and Kearse, he controls and handles the whole middle and we got Quincy, he’s just a beast. With me, it is what it is, I’m going to do what I’m going to do.”

Pryor injured his left ankle again during offseason workouts. It wasn’t the same injury as before, but he did need a walking boot. Pryor got out of the boot on Wednesday and hopes to be ready for training camp. Pryor is confident he’ll play well.

“Weird things happen, dealing with an injury like that and not being able to really practice a lot and not being able to go hard and actually run routes and be into the game I couldn’t really like think about it,” he said. “When I’m running routes and doing different things, I had four drops last year, a lot of drops, and just really couldn’t focus on my game because I was more worried about my foot. It took control of my mind. Right now, I’m healthy, I’m ready to get back to form and have a dominant year.”

Jet streams

Todd Bowles said Josh McCown will go into training camp as the No. 1 quarterback followed by Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold. . . . LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) said he expects to be ready when training camp opens. But it’s up to the training staff to give him the medical clearance. . . . RB coach Stump Mitchell said second-year back Elijah McGuire has the skill set of Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.