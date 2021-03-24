The Jets added a much-needed weapon on offense and another pass rusher in free agency.

Running back Tevin Coleman is signing a one-year deal with the Jets, a league source said. The Jets also announce they signed veteran defensive end Vinny Curry to a one-year contract. Both deals are worth a maximum of $2 million.

The Jets needed to address the running back position and added someone who new coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur know very well. Both came from the San Francisco 49ers, where Coleman spent the past two seasons.

Coleman, 27, has been productive throughout his career. But he’s coming off a disappointing injury plagued season. Coleman played in only eight games last year. He rushed 28 times for 53 yards and had just 87 yards from scrimmage the whole season. Coleman sprained his knee in a Week 2 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium and missed the next five games.

In 2019, Coleman started 11 games for San Francisco and totaled 724 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns as part of a three-man running back committee. The Jets could use a similar approach under LaFleur, who was the passing game coordinator in San Francisco.

Coleman’s familiarity with the coaches and the system were no doubt appealing to both sides. He joins a running back room that features second-year player La’Mical Perine, Ty Johnson and Josh Adams. The Jets could also take a running back in the draft.

A third-round pick of the Falcons in 2015, Coleman has never been a workhorse back, but he has dual-threat abilities.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In his career, Coleman has rushed for 2,937 yards on 693 carries and scored 24 touchdowns. He’s also caught 117 passes for 1,224 yards and 12 TDs. In his final three seasons with the Falcons, Coleman averaged 981 yards and 9.3 touchdowns.

In Curry, 33, the Jets signed someone general manager Joe Douglas knows from his days as the Eagles vice president of player personnel. Douglas has made beefing up and upgrading their defensive line an emphasis this free agency.

The Jets are transitioning from a 3-4 to a 4-3 under Saleh. Curry is the third defensive lineman the Jets have signed.

Their big pickup was edge rusher Carl Lawson, who will line up on one end. They also signed defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to put next to last year’s defensive anchor Quinnen Williams.

Curry has 32.5 sacks in nine seasons with Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. He had three last year in 11 games, while playing the fewest snaps since his second season.

The Jets will try to add another edge rusher to a defensive line that has depth with John Franklin-Myers, Foley Fatukasi, Nathan Shepherd, Bryce Huff, Kyle Phillips and Jabari Zuniga returning.